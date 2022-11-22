UK, France, Germany condemn Iran’s plans to expand nuclear program

Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran’s plans to expand its nuclear program after the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran was enriching uranium, with plans to further expand enrichment at two plants.

“Iran’s step is a challenge to the global non-proliferation system,” the three nations said in a joint statement provided by the British government.

“This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification,” according to the statement.

“We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation.”

In a related development, a senior White House official said Tuesday that the US was watching Iran’s nuclear progress “with deep concern,” after Tehran recently revealed that it started enriching uranium to even higher levels at a new location.

