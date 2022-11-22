WHO warns millions at risk in Ukraine as winter approaches

The World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one quarter of the population, without power.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The devastating energy crisis, the deepening mental health emergency, constraints on humanitarian access and the risk of viral infections will make this winter a formidable test for the Ukrainian health system, according to Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, who visited the country Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to limit energy consumption, using his nightly address Monday to accuse Russia of trying to “kill power and heating as temperatures plummet.

Read more:

Ukraine’s security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage

US monitoring alleged executions in Ukraine, says war crimes envoy

Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia