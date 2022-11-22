Theme
Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol region wait to a board a bus bound for Poland at a registration and humanitarian aid center for internally displaced people, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian refugees from Mariupol region wait to a board a bus bound for Poland. (File photo: Reuters)

WHO warns millions at risk in Ukraine as winter approaches

Bloomberg
The World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one quarter of the population, without power.

“The devastating energy crisis, the deepening mental health emergency, constraints on humanitarian access and the risk of viral infections will make this winter a formidable test for the Ukrainian health system, according to Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, who visited the country Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to limit energy consumption, using his nightly address Monday to accuse Russia of trying to “kill power and heating as temperatures plummet.

