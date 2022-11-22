WHO warns millions at risk in Ukraine as winter approaches

The World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one quarter of the population, without power.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The devastating energy crisis, the deepening mental health emergency, constraints on humanitarian access and the risk of viral infections will make this winter a formidable test for the Ukrainian health system, according to Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, who visited the country Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to limit energy consumption, using his nightly address Monday to accuse Russia of trying to “kill power and heating as temperatures plummet.
Read more:
Ukraine’s security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage
US monitoring alleged executions in Ukraine, says war crimes envoy
Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia
-
Ukraine’s security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotageUkraine’s SBU security service and police raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv early on Tuesday as part of operations to ... World News
-
US monitoring alleged executions in Ukraine, says war crimes envoyWashington’s envoy for war crimes said on Monday the United States was monitoring allegations of Ukrainian forces summarily executing Russian troops, ... World News
-
UK will keep defending Ukraine, sanction Iranians supplying drones to Russia: FMBritain will continue to help Ukraine defend itself in its war against Russia and sanction Iranian individuals and companies who have been supplying ... World News