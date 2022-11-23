FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country’s fans during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.
FIFA did not elaborate on the chants but Mexicans were heard directing abuse after Poland striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November,” it said.
“The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”
FIFA had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Ecuador over homophobic chanting by their fans in their World Cup opener against Qatar on Sunday.
-
Saudi Arabia players at World Cup: Who represented the Kingdom against Argentina?Saudi Arabia made headlines worldwide on Tuesday after beating football giants Argentina in their first group play at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.For ... Sports
-
Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup openerSubstitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down, while Tunisia wasted two clear chances in a 0-0 draw in ... North Africa
-
Football fans react as Saudi Arabia beats Argentina in historic World Cup matchFootball fans took to social media to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s historic 2-1 win against Argentina in their World Cup match on Tuesday.Videos ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina in stunning World Cup upsetSaudi Arabia defeated footballing giants Argentina during the pair’s first match at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, in an upset praised ... Saudi Arabia