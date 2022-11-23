Theme
Poland's midfielder #10 Grzegorz Krychowiak (C) attempts to score past Mexico's defender #19 Jorge Sanchez (L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 22, 2022. (AFP)
Poland's midfielder #10 Grzegorz Krychowiak (C) attempts to score past Mexico's defender #19 Jorge Sanchez (L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 22, 2022. (AFP)

FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw

Reuters
FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country’s fans during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

FIFA did not elaborate on the chants but Mexicans were heard directing abuse after Poland striker Robert Lewandowski saw his second-half penalty saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November,” it said.

“The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

FIFA had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Ecuador over homophobic chanting by their fans in their World Cup opener against Qatar on Sunday.

