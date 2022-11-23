Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Interior Ministry employees and veterans on their professional holiday, in Moscow, Russia, in this image released on November 10, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Interior Ministry employees and veterans on their professional holiday, in Moscow, Russia, in this image released on November 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin says has faith in ‘success’ of Ukraine offensive

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said Wednesday it had faith in the “success” of its offensive in Ukraine, as Russian strikes have left the ex-Soviet country's energy system in tatters.

“The future and the success of the special operation are beyond doubt,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a visit to Armenia, using the official Moscow term to describe Russia's assault.

Peskov, who accompanied President Vladimir Putin to the Armenian capital Yerevan, did not provide further details.

He spoke to reporters as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was set to address an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council later Wednesday and after the European Parliament recognised Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

Peskov did not address the symbolic political step of the European legislators.

But Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier in the day said on messaging app Telegram: “I propose designating the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia hit by artillery ammo shortages: US defense chief

Britain to send helicopters to Ukraine for ‘first’ time

New Russian strikes target Kyiv, infrastructure hit: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size