New Russian strikes target Kyiv, infrastructure hit: Officials

Russian missile strikes hit the Ukraine capital Kyiv Wednesday, officials said, damaging energy infrastructure and water services, the latest in a series of systematic attacks that has caused nationwide blackouts with temperatures dropping.



“The enemy is launching missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv city. Stay in shelters until the air alert ends,” the Kyiv city administration said on social media.



Russian strikes left at least three dead and six injured, city officials said, as power and water cuts were reported across the city.



“As a result of the attack, a two-story residential building was damaged. Three people died and six were injured,” the city’s military administration said on Telegram.



Energy operator DTEK said “emergency power shutdowns were imposed in Kyiv” following the strikes.



Engineers are “doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible,” DTEK said.



“A few more explosions in different districts of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that rescue services and medics were on the scene.



The Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said Russians “hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in (Kyiv) region. There is a threat of repeated shelling. Stay in shelters!”



The World Health Organization warned Monday millions of Ukrainian lives were at risk this winter as the country’s power grid struggles under a barrage of Russian attacks.



Meanwhile, the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have caused blackouts across half of neighboring Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said.



“Massive blackout in Moldova after today’s Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter.



“Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50 percent of the country to electricity.”



Power outages were also reported in the breakaway Russian-backed region of Transdniestria, the local interior ministry said in a statement.



In a separate post on Telegram, Spuni said the situation was a repeat of November 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes.



Moldova is one of Europe’s poorest countries and has the highest per-capita intake of Ukrainian refugees. It shares a border with Ukraine, a fellow ex-Soviet state, and is connected to its power grid.



Both the Moldovan police force and Premier Energy, a Moldovan company that supplies electricity across the south and center of the country, asked people to remain calm and take precautionary measures.



