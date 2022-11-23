Malaysian king tells Barisan to join unity government, as he consults fellow royals
Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decreed that former ruling bloc Barisan Nasional must be part of a so-called unity government, BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told Malaysiakini after an audience with the monarch on Wednesday.
Two other coalition leaders were told the same when they were granted the royal audience, Zahid added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 30 lawmakers from BN have two choices: form the government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of the multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan or ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin who helms the pro-Malay, Islamist bloc called Perikatan Nasional.
Meanwhile, the king will consult his fellow royals Thursday as he continues to deliberate over the appointment of the new prime minister and formation of the government.
The discussions with the Malay rulers are so that the king can get their views to “make a decision that’s in the best interests and welfare of the nation and people,” according to a statement from the palace.
Malaysia practices a rotational monarchy, where the nine rulers take turns as king every five years or when a vacancy arrives.
Read more: Explainer: Who is Malaysia’s king and why is he picking the prime minister?
-
Explainer: Who is Malaysia’s king and why is he picking the prime minister?Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country’s next prime minister, after ... Features
-
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govtMalaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader ... World News
-
No question about forming a minority government: Malaysia’s Anwar IbrahimMalaysia’s king needs more time to make a decision on who to appoint as the country’s next prime minister, opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim said on ... World News
-
Malaysia’s king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for audience after poll impasse: PalaceMalaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah called on Tuesday the two main contenders to be prime minister -- opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former ... World News
-
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin gains backing for PM bid after indecisive electionMalaysia’s former premier Muhyiddin Yassin secured backing from two political blocs on Sunday as he sought to form a new government after a general ... World News
-
Malaysia’s King requests party leaders to name PM, coalition by MondayMalaysian party leaders have until 2 p.m. on Monday to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and coalition, after Saturday’s ... World News
-
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time after close election raceMalaysia was facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from ... World News