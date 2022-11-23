Malaysian king tells Barisan to join unity government, as he consults fellow royals

Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decreed that former ruling bloc Barisan Nasional must be part of a so-called unity government, BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told Malaysiakini after an audience with the monarch on Wednesday.



Two other coalition leaders were told the same when they were granted the royal audience, Zahid added.

The 30 lawmakers from BN have two choices: form the government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of the multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan or ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin who helms the pro-Malay, Islamist bloc called Perikatan Nasional.

Meanwhile, the king will consult his fellow royals Thursday as he continues to deliberate over the appointment of the new prime minister and formation of the government.

The discussions with the Malay rulers are so that the king can get their views to “make a decision that’s in the best interests and welfare of the nation and people,” according to a statement from the palace.

Malaysia practices a rotational monarchy, where the nine rulers take turns as king every five years or when a vacancy arrives.

