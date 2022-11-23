Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting: Authorities

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, and the shooter is dead, Chesapeake police public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that “less than 10” people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.

It’s still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge.”

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart and the police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Read more:

Four wounded in shooting near Canada college

Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting

Gunman kills family, himself after murdering at least 30 in a nursery in Thailand