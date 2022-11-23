Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup visit Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on November 3, 2022. (Reuters)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup visit Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on November 3, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia hit by artillery ammo shortages: US defense chief

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian forces are suffering from “significant” shortages of artillery ammunition that are undermining their operations in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

“The Russians have struggled with logistics from the very beginning” of the Ukraine war and “are still struggling with logistics,” Austin told journalists aboard a US military aircraft.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They are “experiencing significant shortages of artillery munitions,” he said.

Kyiv has targeted Moscow’s storage points, which caused “the Russians to begin to struggle a bit with the amount of ammunition that they have available.”

Russian forces rely heavily on artillery, firing large numbers of rounds before they maneuver on the ground, Austin said.

“For that kind of operation, it requires a lot of munitions. I’m not sure that they have those kind of munitions to be able to support that going forward.”

Austin also said Russia’s supply of precision-guided munitions has been “significantly reduced” in the course of the nine-month conflict, and that Moscow will not be able to quickly replace.

Read more: US aware of reports of Russian missiles landing inside Poland, but can’t yet confirm

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size