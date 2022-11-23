Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A screen grab shows the exterior of the Walmart store where a police car is parked at the scene of the shooting, November 22, 2022. (Reuters)
A screen grab shows the exterior of the Walmart store where a police car is parked at the scene of the shooting, November 22, 2022. (Reuters)

US Walmart shooter was employee, died of ‘self-inflicted gunshot’: Police

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The attacker in a shooting rampage that killed more than six people at a Walmart in the US state of Virginia was a store employee who apparently killed himself afterward, police said Wednesday.

“We believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky told a news conference. He said the assailant opened fire with a pistol and that the motive was not yet known.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shooting comes days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado nightclub.

Read more:

Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting

Colorado mass shooter stopped by ‘heroic’ people inside nightclub: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size