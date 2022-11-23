US Walmart shooter was employee, died of ‘self-inflicted gunshot’: Police
The attacker in a shooting rampage that killed more than six people at a Walmart in the US state of Virginia was a store employee who apparently killed himself afterward, police said Wednesday.
“We believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Chesapeake police chief Mark Solesky told a news conference. He said the assailant opened fire with a pistol and that the motive was not yet known.
The shooting comes days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado nightclub.
