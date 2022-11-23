Theme
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon, January 8, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
US announces $400 mln more military aid for Ukraine

AFP
The United States on Wednesday announced $400 million in new aid for Ukraine to help it fight off the Russian invasion.

The package includes weapons, ammunition and air defense equipment from US stocks and one of the goals is to help Ukraine defend against steady Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the State Department said.

Total US military assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 now stands at approximately $19.7 billion, the department added.

It noted recent multi-million-dollar aid packages for Ukraine that were unveiled by US allies such as Britain, France and Sweden.

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, so it can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the new assistance.

