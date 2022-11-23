Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This image grab from a UGC video posted on October 27, 2022, shows protesters marching on a street in Iran's Kurdish city of Mahabad as demonstrations re-erupt a day after a protester was killed in a rally commemorating the 40th day since Mahsa Amini's death. (AFP)
This image grab from a UGC video posted on October 27, 2022, shows protesters marching on a street in Iran's Kurdish city of Mahabad as demonstrations re-erupt a day after a protester was killed in a rally commemorating the 40th day since Mahsa Amini's death. (AFP)

US sanctions more Iranian officials for protest crackdown

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States imposed sanctions on three Iranian officials on Wednesday for their role in the crackdown on protests across the country.

“The Iranian regime is reportedly targeting and gunning down its own children, who have taken to the street to demand a better future,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The abuses being committed in Iran against protestors, including most recently in Mahabad, must stop,” Nelson said.

The Iranian officials sanctioned hold posts in Iran’s Kurdish regions, according to the Treasury Department.

“Since countrywide protests erupted after the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iran’s ‘morality police’ in September 2022, the Kurdish cities in northwestern Iran, such as Sanandaj and Mahabad, have faced a particularly severe security response,” the department said.

“In the past few days, dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed in the Kurdish region alone,” it said.

Sanctions were imposed on Hassan Asgari, the governor of Sanandaj, Alireza Moradi, the head of law enforcement forces in Sanandaj, and Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, the commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, which includes Mahabad.

Protests have gripped Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old of Kurdish origin, died in September, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.

The rallies have been led by young women who have burned their headscarves and confronted security forces in the biggest wave of unrest to rock Iran for years.

In October, the United States placed over a dozen Iranian officials on its sanctions blacklist for the crackdown on the protests.

The sanctions block any assets those named might have under US jurisdiction and forbid US individuals or entities from doing business with them.

Read more: US says ‘eyes of the world are on Iran,’ welcomes recent EU sanctions on Tehran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size