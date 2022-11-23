Ukrainian newborn killed in Russian strike on maternity ward: Rescuers
A newborn baby was killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, Ukrainian emergency services said Wednesday.
Overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday, “in the city of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed,” rescuers said on social media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was “a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building, they added.
“As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died. The woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble,” rescuers said, adding that according to preliminary information there was nobody else trapped under the debris.
The emergency services distributed a video of rescuers working to free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appears to be the destroyed maternity ward.
Read more:
Senators urge Pentagon to reconsider Gray Eagle drones for Ukraine
US to provide $4.5 bn to Ukraine through world bank
UK will keep defending Ukraine, sanction Iranians supplying drones to Russia: FM
-
Russian speaking groups infect thousands of computers in Saudi Arabia, Gulf regionThousands of computers in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf have been hacked by Russian-speaking scammers in the first seven months of the year, ... Saudi Arabia
-
Zelenskyy says Russia using cold as ‘weapon of mass destruction’Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Russia was trying to use the cold this winter as a “weapon of mass destruction” by striking ... World News
-
US, allies to finalize Russia oil price cap in ‘next few days’Washington and its allies are planning to finalize a price cap for Russian oil in “the next few days,” as they seek to cut off a critical source of ... Energy