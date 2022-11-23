Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rescuers from Ukraine's emergency services at a maternity ward which was destroyed in an overnight Russian strike, killing a newborn baby and wounding two doctors. (Twitter)
Rescuers from Ukraine's emergency services at a maternity ward which was destroyed in an overnight Russian strike, killing a newborn baby and wounding two doctors. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian newborn killed in Russian strike on maternity ward: Rescuers

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A newborn baby was killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, Ukrainian emergency services said Wednesday.

Overnight on Tuesday to Wednesday, “in the city of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed,” rescuers said on social media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was “a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building, they added.

“As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died. The woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble,” rescuers said, adding that according to preliminary information there was nobody else trapped under the debris.

The emergency services distributed a video of rescuers working to free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appears to be the destroyed maternity ward.

Read more:

Senators urge Pentagon to reconsider Gray Eagle drones for Ukraine

US to provide $4.5 bn to Ukraine through world bank

UK will keep defending Ukraine, sanction Iranians supplying drones to Russia: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size