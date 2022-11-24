Pakistan’s PM names Asim Munir as new army chief: Report

Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of the army, an organization that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.

Munir, who was also Pakistan’s chief spy, will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires later this month after a six-year term, the defense ministry said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His appointment coincides with a dispute between the military and former prime minister Imran Khan, who blames the army for playing a part in his ouster earlier this year.

“It is based on merit, law and as per constitution,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters after announcing the Munir as the new chief.

The army has historically played an outsized role in both domestic and foreign politics, and Munir’s appointment could impact Pakistan’s fragile democracy, its relations with neighboring India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, as well as its pivot towards China or the United States.

On Wednesday, outgoing army chief Bajwa said the military would have no role in national politics in the future, rejecting as “fake and false” Khan’s claims that a US-backed conspiracy topped his government.

Khan, who was wounded in a gun attack earlier this month during anti-government protests, has vowed to continue calling for early elections and plans to lead a protest on Saturday in Rawalpindi, home to the army’s headquarters.

Read more:

Pakistan reopens Afghan crossing shut after border hostilities

Pakistan PM Sharif says global fund deal ‘pivotal step’ for climate justice

Pakistan Taliban kill six police officers in gun ambush in northwest