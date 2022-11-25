Ukrainian unit targets Russian positions in Kherson

As Russian shelling of Kherson intensifies, Ukrainian servicemen are fighting Russian soldiers, shooting across the Dnipro river.

The Ukrainian military has continuously braced itself for a barrage of attacks since Russia’s retreat from the Kherson region some two weeks ago.

‘Kurt,’ a commander for a military unit, told the Associated Press that Russian soldiers have taken up positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

While the goal for Ukraine is to push the Russians further back, crossing the Dnipro River requires complicated logistics, which have been made harder since both sides have blown up bridges needed to get across.

As Ukraine’s military decides on next steps, it is trying to inflict maximum damage on Russian positions across the river.

‘Kurt’s’ unit was seen using a reconnaissance drone to determine the enemy’s positions before firing.

The pushback comes as Kherson came under its heaviest bombardment since Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city.

A barrage of missiles killed four people outside a coffee shop and a woman was also killed next to her house on Thursday, witnesses said, speaking to Associated Press reporters.

