China’s Xi says he values ties with North Korea: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he valued his relationship with North Korea, the recluse nation’s state media said in its latest communication amid heightened military threats in the region.

“I attach great importance to China-DPRK relations,” Xi was cited as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday.

Xi’s remarks come as North Korea ramps up provocations and tit-for-tat military moves against the US and its allies, including the test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

Tensions have escalated in the region with the US and South Korea responding with bomb strike drills and sanctions.

“The world, the times and history are now changing in an unprecedented way,” Xi said, according to KCNA. “Under the new situation, I am ready, together with you, to make a fresh and positive contribution to provide the peoples of our two countries with greater well-being.”

