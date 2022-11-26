Power restored in Ukrainian city of Kherson: Senior presidential aide
Electricity has been restored in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson after its liberation earlier this month from Russian occupation, a senior presidential aide said on Saturday.
“First we are supplying power to the city’s critical infrastructure and then immediately to household consumers,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The city had been without electricity, central heating and running water when Ukrainian forces reclaimed it on Nov. 11.
Russian troops seized Kherson shortly after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion and it was the only regional capital they had managed to capture.
Their retreat marked a significant setback for Moscow but Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are still shelling the city from across the Dnipro River.
The head of the local administration said on Friday that 15 people had been killed and 35 wounded in the past six days.
