Russia says nine POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine: Agencies

Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow’s defense ministry.

“On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Russia’s defense ministry said that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head.

The defense ministry was responding to a video circulated on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war.

Read more:

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies aged 64

Power restored in Ukrainian city of Kherson: Senior presidential aide

Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine: UK