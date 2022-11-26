Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a soldier as he visits a military training centre of the Western Military District for mobilised reservists as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, smiles in Ryazan Region, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a soldier as he visits a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, smiles in Ryazan Region, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says nine POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine: Agencies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow’s defense ministry.

“On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Russia’s defense ministry said that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head.

The defense ministry was responding to a video circulated on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war.

Read more:

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies aged 64

Power restored in Ukrainian city of Kherson: Senior presidential aide

Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine: UK

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size