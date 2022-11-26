Russia says nine POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Ukraine: Agencies
Nine Russian prisoners of war were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow’s defense ministry.
“On Nov. 26, as a result of the negotiation process, nine Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in a statement.
Last week, Russia’s defense ministry said that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head.
The defense ministry was responding to a video circulated on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners of war.
