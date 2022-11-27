Europe must defend its economic interests against US subsidies: France’s Le Maire
France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the US anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc’s economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.
Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States next week.
Europeans say the massive subsidy package to protect US manufacturers in the Inflation Reduction Act could deal a lethal
blow to their industries, which are already reeling from high energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“France may ask for exemptions on some duties and limits imposed by the US administration. But the real question we must
ask ourselves is what sort of globalization is ahead of us?,” Le Maire told France 3 television.
“China favors Chinese production, America favors American production, it is time Europe favors European production...All
European states must understand that today in the face of these American decisions, we must learn to better protect and defend
our economic interests,” he added.
