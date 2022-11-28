Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A placard with the BBC logo is seen outside their bureau in Beijing, China February 12, 2021. (Reuters)
A placard with the BBC logo is seen outside their bureau in Beijing, China February 12, 2021. (Reuters)

China says BBC reporter arrested in protest did not identify himself as a journalist

Reuters, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that a BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist, after the BBC said he was detained by police during protest coverage in Shanghai.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said they had noted the BBC statement about the incident, but it did not reflect what had happened.

Developing

Read more:

Following protests, China says ‘fight against COVID-19 will be successful’

China arrests BBC journalist covering COVID-19 protests

China reports another daily record of COVID-19 cases amid protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size