China says BBC reporter arrested in protest did not identify himself as a journalist
China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that a BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist, after the BBC said he was detained by police during protest coverage in Shanghai.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said they had noted the BBC statement about the incident, but it did not reflect what had happened.
Developing
