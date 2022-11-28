Moscow remains in control of Zaporizhzhia plant: Russia-installed administration

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains under Russian control, the Russia-installed administration of the occupied Enerhodar city said on Monday, after a senior Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.



“The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the [nuclear plant]. This information is not true,” the Russian backed administration said on the Telegram messaging app.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.



The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Monday that Ukrainian forces late last week destroyed six units of Russian military equipment and about 30 Russian servicemen were injured in fighting near Enerhodar.



Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.



Many of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s workers live in the nearby Enerhodar city that has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the invasion.



Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in September to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine where his forces claim partial control in a move condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegal.



Read more:



Kyiv mayor trades verbal jabs with Ukraine president and allies



Ukraine struggles to restore power in war's first winter



Russia says contacts with IAEA over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are ‘constructive’

Advertisement