Thailand sees spike in COVID-19 cases as tourism recovery gains steam

Thailand reported a surge in serious COVID-19 infections and deaths, just as the Southeast Asian nation is seeing a rebound in foreign tourist arrivals that’s likely to gain further momentum into the holiday season.



An average of 702 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized a day in the week ended November 26, almost double the number from the start of the month, the Health Ministry said Monday. A total of 74 people died during the period, up from 40 people in the week ended November 5, it said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The surge in infections, especially in Bangkok and popular tourism destinations in the eastern and southern regions, are due to the winter season and increased public activities, the ministry said. While Thai authorities have yet to warn of reimposing any mobility restrictions, the up-tick in cases may deter some foreign visitors.



With most fatalities among the elderly and those with chronic diseases, authorities urged people to get booster shots every four months and those not vaccinated to get their doses at the earliest.



The government is adding more vaccination sites in Bangkok and other tourist destinations to build immunity ahead of the New Year festivities, Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in the statement.



Thailand has seen a gradual recovery in foreign tourist arrivals after it scrapped all pandemic-era restrictions on travel in July. More than 10 million tourists are expected to visit the country this year with the number expected to double next year, according to the government.



Read more:



With return of foreign tourists, Thai economy headed for healthy growth



Protests in Shanghai and Beijing as anger over China’s COVID-19 lockdown mounts



Xinjiang officials seek to calm lockdown anger after deadly fire





Advertisement