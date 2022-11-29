Air raid alerts issued across all Ukraine

Air raid alerts were issued across all Ukraine on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of any new Russian missile strikes.
The capital Kyiv sounded the all clear, but Ukrainian officials called for caution following a warning by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia could be preparing new attacks almost a week after the last big wave of missile strikes.
“Last time, the Russians also disguised the strike as a training flight... Let’s see,” Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said.
