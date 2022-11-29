Argentina records first mpox death

Argentina registered its first death from mpox, the disease formerly known as monkeypox, when a patient died in a hospital in the capital Buenos Aires, the health ministry said.
The fatality was a 44-year-old man who was diagnosed with untreated HIV-AIDS and suffered septic shock, which caused his death, the health ministry said Monday.
The patient had been hospitalized since mid-September in intensive care with respiratory assistance and his death was registered on November 22, the report added.
Argentina has reported 895 confirmed cases of mpox, overwhelmingly concentrated in the capital and the provinces of Buenos Aires and Cordoba, the health ministry said.
