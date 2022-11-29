China’s military says it drove away US guided-missile cruiser near Spratly Islands

China’s military said on Tuesday it drove away a US guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands.



“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Tian said the US cruiser’s intrusion showed that the United States was a “security risk maker” in the South China Sea and “is another iron-clad proof of its hegemony in the navigation and militarization of the South China Sea.”



The ship in question, the USS Chancellorsville guided missile cruiser, had recently sailed through the Taiwain Strait.



In a statement, the US Navy said the Chinese statement was “false,” calling it “the latest in a long string of PRC actions to misrepresent lawful US maritime operations.”



“USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conducted this FONOP in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in waters where high seas freedoms apply,” the statement said, referring to a “freedom of navigation operation” by its military acronym. “The United States is defending every nation's right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows.”



China’s military said its troops would remain on high alert, the Southern Theatre Command said on its WeChat social media account.



China claims nearly all of the South China Sea and it has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between it and the United States.



The United States rejects what it calls China’s unlawful territorial claims in the resource-rich waters.



US warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, in a show of force against the Chinese claims.



Read more:



Philippines’ Marcos wants China to explain ‘benign’ account of rocket part seizure



China, US defense ministers meet for second time this year



Kamala Harris affirms ‘unwavering’ US defense commitment to treaty ally Philippines

Advertisement