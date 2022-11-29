Kherson shelled 258 times in a week: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that 30 settlements in Kherson region have been shelled by Russia 258 times in the past week alone.

Zelenskyy also said in his address that the Russian army damaged the pumping station that supplied water to Mykolaiv, adding that “this is the true essence of those accidental “comrades” who took over Russia.”

“Ukraine will never be a place for destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these ‘comrades’ from Moscow. We will do everything to restore every object, every house, every enterprise destroyed by the occupiers,” he said.

For weeks, Russia has also been pounding energy facilities around Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missile strikes, usually on Mondays at the work week’s beginning, resulting in outages of power and water supplies.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, and expected to dip as low as minus 11C (12 Fahrenheit) in little more than a week, international help was increasingly focused on items like generators and transformers, to make sure blackouts that affect everything from kitchens to operating rooms are as limited and short as possible.

The power situation was so dire that Ukraine’s energy trader - in normal times an exporter - tested importing electricity from neighboring Romania.

