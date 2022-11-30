Theme
Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Belgium on Wednesday opened its biggest-ever criminal trial, of suspected terrorists linked to March 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels and its airport that killed 32 people.

Belgium starts trial over 2016 suicide bombings

AFP
Belgium on Wednesday opened its biggest-ever criminal trial, of suspected terrorists linked to March 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels and its airport that killed 32 people.

The proceedings, held under tight security in NATO’s former headquarters, have nine defendants – five of whom have already been convicted in France for November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

