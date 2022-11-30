Belgium starts trial over 2016 suicide bombings

Belgium on Wednesday opened its biggest-ever criminal trial, of suspected terrorists linked to March 2016 suicide bombings in Brussels and its airport that killed 32 people.
The proceedings, held under tight security in NATO’s former headquarters, have nine defendants – five of whom have already been convicted in France for November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.
