Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain's Queen Consort Camilla attends a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, at Buckingham Palace in London on November 29, 2022. (AFP)
Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla attends a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, at Buckingham Palace in London on November 29, 2022. (AFP)

Buckingham Palace aide quits after comment to black British charity

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Buckingham Palace apologized on Wednesday and a member of the royal household has quit after a black British charity campaigner was repeatedly asked where she “really” came from.

Ngozi Fulani, the chief executive of the London-based Sistah Space group, recounted the exchange with the unidentified woman on Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fulani is a prominent advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, and was attending a reception at the palace with other campaigners on Tuesday.

After saying she was born and raised in the UK, and was British, Fulani said she was then asked by a “Lady SH”: “Where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

She was forced to say she was “of African heritage, Caribbean descent” but repeated again that she was a British national.

Fulani said the exchange left her with “mixed feelings” about the reception, which was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla to highlight violence against women and girls.

Buckingham Palace said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and called the comments “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” a statement read.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Last year, the royal family revealed for the first time how many ethnic minority staff it employs and admitted it had not made sufficient progress on diversity.

The focus on improving diversity followed claims from King Charles III’s youngest son Prince Harry and his mixed-race daughter-in-law Meghan about racism in the royal family.

They alleged in a 2021 television interview that an unnamed family member asked what color skin the couple’s son, Archie, would have.

Read more:

Meghan Markle faced death threats as a royal: Senior UK police officer

Prince Charles rejects claim in book he queried skin tone of Harry and Meghan’s child

Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size