EU chief proposes ‘special court’ to ‘try Russia’s crimes’
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialized court” to put Russia's top officials on trial for the war in Ukraine.
“While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialized court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression,” she said in a video statement.
