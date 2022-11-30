Theme
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to the press as she arrives for the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 29, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

EU chief proposes ‘special court’ to ‘try Russia’s crimes’

AFP, Brussels
Published: Updated:
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialized court” to put Russia's top officials on trial for the war in Ukraine.

“While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialized court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression,” she said in a video statement.

Russia likely committed ‘crimes against humanity’ for Ukrainian deportation: Amnesty

