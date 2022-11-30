Theme
A French flag flies alongside the U.S. flag in front of the White House in preparation for this week’s state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Macron arrives in US for White House state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Tuesday for a state visit hosted by President Joe Biden, where hard-nosed disagreements about US-EU trade will overshadow the pomp and ceremony at the White House.

Macron touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and will spend two days in the capital before visiting New Orleans, which was once a French city.

