Macron arrives in US for White House state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Tuesday for a state visit hosted by President Joe Biden, where hard-nosed disagreements about US-EU trade will overshadow the pomp and ceremony at the White House.
Macron touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and will spend two days in the capital before visiting New Orleans, which was once a French city.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ukraine, economic competitiveness to be focus of Macron visit to US: France
-
French prosecutor widens McKinsey probe, Macron campaign in crosshairs: Le ParisienFrance’s financial prosecutor has opened a probe into suspected favoritism and alleged illegal financing of President Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 campaign, ... World News
-
Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition when he meets BidenFrench President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by US President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American ... World News
-
Ukraine, economic competitiveness to be focus of Macron visit to US: FranceThe anti-government protests in Iran, the subsequent regime crackdown on demonstrators, and the government vacuum in Lebanon will be among the other talking points when Macron meets with President Joe Biden and senior US officials. World News