Russian army says seized two east Ukraine villages near Bakhmut
The Russian army said Wednesday it seized two east Ukrainian settlements near the embattled town of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture since this summer.
“In the Donetsk area, after offensive actions, Russian troops fully liberated the settlements of Bilogorivka and Pershe Travnya,” the Russian army said in its daily briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bilogorivka is 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Bakhmut.
Pershe Travnya – Ozarianyvka in Ukrainian – is 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the south.
The small gains come as Russian armed forces, desperate for a win after retreating from Kherson and Kharkiv, have thrown all their might in the battle for Bakhmut.
Once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines, Bakhmut has been dubbed “the meat grinder” due to the brutal trench warfare, artillery duels and frontal assaults around the city.
Russian mercenaries, prison conscripts and newly mobilized troops are believed to be fighting for Moscow in the area.
The Ukrainian presidency said Wednesday that gas, electricity and communications were cut off in the city due to shelling.
The Institute for the Study of War said “Russian forces made marginal gains around Bakhmut on November 29, but Russian forces remain unlikely to have advanced at the tempo that Russian sources claimed.”
Read more:
Ukrainian engineer appointed as new head of Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia plant
Putin’s spy chief says he discussed Ukraine with CIA director in Turkey
Russian and Chinese strategic warplanes conduct joint patrols in Asia
-
Ukrainian engineer appointed as new head of Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia plantA Ukrainian engineer on Wednesday was appointed as the new head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since the first ... World News
-
Russian and Chinese strategic warplanes conduct joint patrols in AsiaRussian and Chinese strategic warplanes, including Tupolev-95 long-range “Bear” bombers, conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China ... World News
-
EU chief proposes ‘special court’ to ‘try Russia’s crimes’EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a “specialized court” to put Russia's top officials on trial for the war in ... World News
-
Putin’s spy chief says he discussed Ukraine with CIA director in TurkeyRussian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview published on Wednesday that he discussed nuclear issues and Ukraine in a ... World News