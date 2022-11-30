Theme
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location in this April 16, 2019 photo released on April 17, 2019 by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during a flight traning at undisclosed location in this April 16, 2019 photo (File photo: Reuters)

South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defense zone

Reuters, Seoul
Published: Updated:
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea’s airspace, the JCS added.

