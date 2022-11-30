South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defense zone

South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea’s airspace, the JCS added.

