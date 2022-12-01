Theme
European Council President Charles Michel speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference during an EU-China summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium April 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
China’s Xi vows to boost communication, coordination with EU in meeting with Michel

Reuters & AFP, Beijing
China will continue to strengthen strategic communication, coordination with EU, China's president Xi Jinping told European Council president Charles Michel at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that he hopes EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

The trip comes amid a lively debate between EU capitals as to how to handle relations with China, amid concerns over Beijing’s rights record, threat to Taiwan, trade pressure on some EU countries and support for Russia.

The United States is pushing its Western allies to align themselves against China, but some EU members with important trade links resist splitting world affairs into two camps.

Read more: EU leaders seek bigger role in Asia’s ‘theater of tensions,’ warn on China

