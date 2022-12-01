China’s Xi vows to boost communication, coordination with EU in meeting with Michel
China will continue to strengthen strategic communication, coordination with EU, China's president Xi Jinping told European Council president Charles Michel at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that he hopes EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.
The trip comes amid a lively debate between EU capitals as to how to handle relations with China, amid concerns over Beijing’s rights record, threat to Taiwan, trade pressure on some EU countries and support for Russia.
The United States is pushing its Western allies to align themselves against China, but some EU members with important trade links resist splitting world affairs into two camps.
