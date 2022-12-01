Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture taken and released by Russian Foreign Ministry press service on November 15, 2022, shows Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking during his news conference at the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (Russian Foreign Ministry/ Handout/AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Russian Foreign Ministry press service on November 15, 2022, shows Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking during his news conference at the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout/AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Lavrov calls Ukraine comments by Pope Francis ‘un-Christian’

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Moscow on Thursday described as “un-Christian” recent comments by Pope Francis that Russian ethnic minorities were among the “cruelest” actors in Moscow’s military ranks in Ukraine.

“Pope Francis calls for talks but also recently made an incomprehensible statement, completely un-Christian, singling out two Russian nationalities into some category from which atrocities can be expected during hostilities,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Of course this doesn’t help the cause and the authority of the Holy See,” Lavrov said in televised remarks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pope Francis in an interview published Monday said that some of the “cruelest” actors among Russia’s ranks in Ukraine “are not of the Russian tradition,” but minorities like “the Chechens, the Buryati and so on.”

Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday that Moscow’s ambassador to the Vatican had lodged a formal complaint in response.

Moscow was accused of drawing disproportionately from ethnic minorities in Siberia and in its Caucasus region when the Kremlin announced a draft of hundreds of thousands of men to the military in September.

Kremlin critics say minorities from impoverished and isolated regions are dying in larger numbers in Ukraine compared to ethnic Russians.

But critics have also accused them of playing outsized roles in places like Ukraine’s Bucha, where the Russian military allegedly killed civilians.

Read more:

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says West missed a chance to avoid Ukraine conflict

Explosive device sent to Spain’s PM office, as another suspected letter bomb is found

Letter bomb injures one at Ukraine’s Madrid embassy, Kyiv ramps up security

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size