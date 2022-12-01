Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says West missed a chance to avoid Ukraine conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the West had a real chance to avoid conflict in Ukraine, but had chosen to spurn Russian proposals to halt the expansion of NATO and agree a special security status for Kyiv.
Lavrov made the comments during a news conference in Moscow.
The West says Russia’s proposals made in the run-up to the Ukraine war were unrealistic and insincere.
