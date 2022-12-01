Theme
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waits before a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov waits before a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia November 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says West missed a chance to avoid Ukraine conflict

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the West had a real chance to avoid conflict in Ukraine, but had chosen to spurn Russian proposals to halt the expansion of NATO and agree a special security status for Kyiv.

Lavrov made the comments during a news conference in Moscow.

The West says Russia’s proposals made in the run-up to the Ukraine war were unrealistic and insincere.

