UAE’s first Moon mission delayed for a second time

The United Arab Emirates’ Rashid Rover – the Arab world's first mission to the Moon – has been postponed for a second time, it was announced Thursday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, with the UAE's Rashid rover inside it, was due to launch12.37pm UAE time on Thursday, after its scheduled Wednesday launch was postponed.

However, the second scheduled blast-off from Florida was cancelled early on Thursday.

“After further inspections of the launch vehicle and data review, we're standing down from tomorrow's launch of @ispace_inc's HAKUTO-R Mission 1; a new target launch date will be shared once confirmed,” SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

Officials are hopeful of a new launch date in the coming days.

The Emirati-built four-wheel rover is to be stored inside Japanese lunar exploration company ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, which will transport the vessel to the Moon's surface.

The vehicle will spend one lunar day on the Moon's surface. As part of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the 10-kilogram robotic explorer will send back images and collect data on lunar soil and dust once it reaches the lunar surface.

