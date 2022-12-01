US embassy in Madrid receives letter similar to five letter bombs detected in Spain
The United States’ embassy in Madrid has received a letter similar to the five letter-bombs sent to the Ukrainian embassy to Spain and other targets in the country, La Sexta TV station reported on Thursday.
Letter bomb injures one at Ukraine’s Madrid embassy, Kyiv ramps up security
