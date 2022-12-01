Theme
Firefighters stand next to a Ukrainian flag after a letter bomb explosion at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid on November 30, 2022. (AFP)
US embassy in Madrid receives letter similar to five letter bombs detected in Spain

The United States’ embassy in Madrid has received a letter similar to the five letter-bombs sent to the Ukrainian embassy to Spain and other targets in the country, La Sexta TV station reported on Thursday.

