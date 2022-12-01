Theme
A woman holds pictures of her son during a demonstration demanding to speed up the release from Russia authority of the Ukrainian prisoners involved in the battle of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, downtown Kyiv, on October 1, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine hands 50 prisoners over to Russia in POW exchange: Moscow

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine had handed over 50 captured Russian service personnel on Thursday in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides.

Earlier on Thursday, the top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s partly-occupied Donetsk region said Moscow and Kyiv would each hand over 50 prisoners of war.

Russia said it would fly the released prisoners to Moscow for medical checks and rehabilitation.

