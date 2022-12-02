Theme
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after an alleged Russian missile blast in Poland, in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Biden: US political leaders should be ‘calling out’ anti-Semitism

AFP, Washington
President Joe Biden on Friday urged US political leaders to speak out clearly against anti-Semitism, days after his predecessor Donald Trump caused outrage by hosting a well-known Holocaust denier at his Florida resort.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden tweeted. “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides.”

“Silence is complicity,” Biden added.

