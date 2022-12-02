Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks outside his home in London, Britain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
A file photo shows former British finance minister Sajid Javid walks outside his home in London, Britain June 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Former UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid to quit at next election

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.

Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Javid ran unsuccessfully to be leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, when he was eliminated midway through the leadership contest, and in 2022 when he withdrew before the first round of voting.

“After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election,” he said on Twitter.

“Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.”

Javid served as health minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before unexpectedly resigning in a move that triggered a wave of others to quit and which then caused Johnson himself to stand down.

Javid had also previously served as interior minister.

He was not given a ministerial role when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named his government after taking power in October.

Reacting to Javid’s decision to stand down, Sunak said he was “sad to see my good friend stepping back from politics.”

“He’s been a proud champion of enterprise and opportunity during his time in Government and on the backbenches,” Sunak said on Twitter.

Read more:

Buckingham Palace aide quits after comment to black British charity

UK won’t align with EU laws in post-Brexit relationship, PM Sunak clarifies

Sunak optimistic about UK-US economic ties without discussing trade deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size