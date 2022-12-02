Former UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid to quit at next election

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.
Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Javid ran unsuccessfully to be leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, when he was eliminated midway through the leadership contest, and in 2022 when he withdrew before the first round of voting.
“After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election,” he said on Twitter.
“Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.”
Javid served as health minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, before unexpectedly resigning in a move that triggered a wave of others to quit and which then caused Johnson himself to stand down.
Javid had also previously served as interior minister.
He was not given a ministerial role when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named his government after taking power in October.
Reacting to Javid’s decision to stand down, Sunak said he was “sad to see my good friend stepping back from politics.”
“He’s been a proud champion of enterprise and opportunity during his time in Government and on the backbenches,” Sunak said on Twitter.
Read more:
Buckingham Palace aide quits after comment to black British charity
UK won’t align with EU laws in post-Brexit relationship, PM Sunak clarifies
Sunak optimistic about UK-US economic ties without discussing trade deal
-
UK Health Minister Javid says no ‘plan B’ needed yet, confirms racial bias probeThere’s no need yet for the UK to implement “Plan B to clamp down on Covid infection levels,” said Health Minister Sajid Javid.Separately, Javid ... Coronavirus
-
Former UK finance minister Javid says would have cut income taxFormer British finance minister Sajid Javid said he would have cut income tax cut if he had not resigned this month after a clash with Prime Minister ... Economy
-
UK PM Sunak’s plea for patience leaves him under constant attackRishi Sunak may be about to discover that his political opponents are more difficult to pacify than investors. The British prime minister managed to ... World News
-
Meghan Markle faced death threats as a royal: Senior UK police officerThe UK’s most senior police officer of color has said the duchess of Sussex faced “disgusting” threats to her life during her time in the royal family ... World News