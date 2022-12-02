Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
(COMBO) This combination of file photos created on February 21, 2022 shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone later on February 21, 2022 in a further effort to ease tensions over Ukraine, the German government spokesman said. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP)
This combination of file photos shows (L) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressing a press conference in Brussels on February 18, 2022 and (R) Russia's President Vladimir Putin attending a press conference in Moscow on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany’s Scholz urges Putin to withdraw Russian troops for ‘diplomatic’ end to war

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday pressed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to seek a diplomatic solution to end his war in Ukraine, including troop withdrawals, Berlin said following a call between the two.

“The chancellor urged the Russian president to come as quickly as possible to a diplomatic solution including the withdrawal of Russian troops,” according to the German leader’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

During the one-hour call, Scholz “condemned in particular the Russian airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and stressed Germany’s determination to support Ukraine in ensuring the defense capability against Russian aggression.”

The leaders also discussed the issue of global food security, which is under pressure because of the war.

They also agreed to “remain in contact,” said Hebestreit.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Scholz and Putin have been in regular phone contact through the war. The previous call between them took place in September and lasted 90 minutes, with Scholz then also urging Putin to “come to a diplomatic solution as possible, based on a ceasefire.”

Read more:

Germany to send seven more Gepard tanks to Ukraine

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine: Kremlin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size