Two militants killed in attack on HQ of Afghan party led by former PM Hekmatyar
Three unidentified militants detonated a car bomb Friday and tried to storm the headquarters of an Afghan party headed by veteran politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, officials said.
Ghairat Baheer, an official with the Hizb-e-Islami party, told AFP two attackers were killed as they tried to enter the Kabul building - which also houses a mosque - and a third escaped.
“The car detonated outside, so there was little damage,” he said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Officials said Hekmatyar - a wily politician who served as prime minister in the 1990s - was inside at the time, but was unhurt.
Obaidullah Muddabir, a senior district police officer, confirmed two attackers had been killed, but said he believed the third had been captured.
“I am outside the compound... the situation is under control,” he said.
“The guards at Hizb-e-Islami office told us that there were three attackers. They killed two while one was injured before they reached the target.”
Hekmatyar is regarded as a political survivor in Afghanistan, having fought against the Soviet occupation, the Taliban’s first stint in power, and the Western-backed government that ruled until August last year.
Read more:
At least 16 people killed, 24 injured in North Afghanistan blast
Humanitarian needs to rise in 2023 fueled by over 100 armed conflicts worldwide: ICRC
Pakistan tops list of nations at risk of violence, US think-tank report says
-
Dutch court rules 2007 Dutch bombing in Afghanistan was illegalA Dutch court ruled on Wednesday the shelling by Dutch soldiers of a residential complex in the Afghan province of Uruzgan in June 2007 was illegal, ... World News
-
Taliban confirm first floggings in Afghanistan since supreme leader’s edictThree women and 11 men were flogged Wednesday on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and “moral crimes,” a provincial ... World News
-
Five people killed, 40 injured in gas tank explosion in IraqFive people died and 40 were injured when a gas tank exploded and sparked a fire in a student dormitory in northern Iraq, authorities said Tuesday.The ... Middle East