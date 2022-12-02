Ukrainian embassies receive ‘bloody packages’ containing animal eyes: Ministry
Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received “bloody packages” containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after a series of letter bombs were sent to addresses in Spain including Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid.
The packages, soaked in a liquid with a distinctive color and smell, were sent to embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, to general consulates in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno, spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.
“We are studying the meaning of this message,” Nikolenko wrote in a statement on Facebook, adding that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered all the embassies and consulates concerned to be placed under heightened security.
Six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the US embassy to Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Nikolenko said the entrance to the flat of the ambassador to the Vatican had been vandalized. An embassy source in Rome said human feces were left in front of the door.
Nikolenko also said that the embassy in Kazakhstan had received a bomb threat, which was subsequently not confirmed.
The embassy in the United States received a letter containing an article that was critical about Ukraine, he said.
The letter, like most of the others, originated from one European country, he said, without giving details.
Read more:
Three Ukrainian diplomatic missions received threatening letters: Report
Germany to send seven more Gepard tanks to Ukraine
US, France present united front to hold Russia to account on Ukraine
-
IAEA hopes Russia-Ukraine secure deal on Zaporizhzhia plant by end of yearThe International Atomic Energy Agency hopes to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to create a protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear ... World News
-
Putin is open to talks on Ukraine: KremlinPresident Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the refusal of the United States to recognize annexed territories as ... World News
-
Ukraine sacks engineer at Zaporizhzhia plant it accuses of collaborating with RussiaUkraine sacked a top engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, ... World News