Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia’s West Java

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said.
The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta.
There were no immediate reports of damage. Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 miles) from the epicenter, said they were making checks.
Some residents of Bandung, West Java province capital, said on social media they felt strong tremors.
Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java’s Cianjur, killing more than 300.
Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
