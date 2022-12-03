Theme
A local resident looks at a rocket launcher vehicle being transported, that's used by Ukrainian forces, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 30, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut: UK

Reuters
Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defense ministry said on Saturday.

The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the ministry added in a daily intelligence update.

“There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut's capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia,” the ministry said in the update posted on Twitter.

