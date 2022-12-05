Australia PM Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19, says will work from home
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.
In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-19-infected people.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbors well,” Albanese said in a statement.
Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on December 12-13.
It is the second COVID-19 infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese’s Labor Party won power at the election.
