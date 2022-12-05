Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses members of the media in Sydney, Australia, July 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses members of the media in Sydney, Australia, July 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia PM Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19, says will work from home

Reuters, Sydney
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-19-infected people.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbors well,” Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on December 12-13.

It is the second COVID-19 infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese’s Labor Party won power at the election.

Read more:

Chinese cities ease testing rules as country’s zero COVID-19 policy is relaxed

More Chinese cities relax curbs in expansion of COVID-19 policy shift

Australia, Japan set to sign security agreement amid rising China tensions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size