India’s capital New Delhi blanketed in smog; govt bans private construction
India’s capital, New Delhi, was engulfed in thick smog early on Monday as cooler weather exacerbated pollution and the government banned private construction in and around the city to try to limit dust and emissions.
Residents of New Delhi and its suburbs endure poor air every winter as colder, heavier air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from the burning of crop stubble in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The air quality index in several parts of the city was between 350 and 400 on Monday, meaning it was “very poor,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
The central government banned all private construction in the city and surrounding areas on Sunday. Authorities also sprayed water in some neighborhoods to try to clear the air.
The government said last week it would ban diesel autorickshaws in the capital and from 2027, allowing only those three-wheeled taxis that are powered by compressed natural gas or electricity to operate.
Read more:
Thick smog engulfs Indian capital New Delhi as winter pollution worsens
PM Modi urges world unity as India assumes G20 presidency
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano alert raised to highest level: Agency
-
Tata merges Air India with Singapore Airlines’ local ventureTata Group will merge Air India Ltd. with Vistara, which it jointly holds with Singapore Airlines Ltd., creating a behemoth in one of the world’s ... Aviation & Transport
-
Man burns himself to death in India language protestAn octogenarian man burned himself to death in southern India in protest at what he called New Delhi’s attempts to impose nationwide usage of Hindi, a ... World News
-
Climate change will fuel infectious diseases, Global Fund warnsClimate change will end up killing people by fueling infectious diseases, the head of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said ... World News