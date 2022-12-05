New Malaysia PM Anwar to review plans for 5G network

Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government as it was not formulated transparently.
Malaysia, in 2021, unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the
infrastructure to provide mobile services.
The single-ownership of spectrum raised concerns from the country’s major carriers over pricing, transparency, and monopoly.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following his first cabinet meeting.
“It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner,” Anwar said, without giving details.
Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month, after a general election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Anwar’s bloc did not win a simple majority but he formed a coalition government with the help of other political blocs.
Read more: Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
-
Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groupsMalaysia is reviewing its government subsidies program, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday, ... Economy
-
Veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s prime ministerMalaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader ... World News
-
Malaysian king tells Barisan to join unity government, as he consults fellow royalsMalaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has decreed that former ruling bloc Barisan Nasional must be part of a so-called unity government, ... World News
-
Explainer: Who is Malaysia’s king and why is he picking the prime minister?Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is in the spotlight as he mulls his choice on who will be the country’s next prime minister, after ... Features
-
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govtMalaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader ... World News
-
Malaysia’s king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for audience after poll impasse: PalaceMalaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah called on Tuesday the two main contenders to be prime minister -- opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former ... World News
-
No question about forming a minority government: Malaysia’s Anwar IbrahimMalaysia’s king needs more time to make a decision on who to appoint as the country’s next prime minister, opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim said on ... World News