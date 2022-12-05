Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers gather amid coloured smoke during a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Police officers gather amid coloured smoke during a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Two children injured in attack on their way to school in Germany

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Two girls were injured when they were attacked on their way to school in southwestern Germany on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said, confirming a report by German daily Bild.

The spokesperson said he could not provide further details on the attack, which took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of around 5,000 people west of Munich.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

German daily Bild had reported earlier that the attacker had wielded a knife.

After arriving at the scene and tending to the two severely injured girls, police found that a suspect had fled into a neighboring building, Wolfgang Juergens, spokesperson for police in the German city of Ulm, told local broadcaster SWR.

The people inside the building have been taken into custody, he said, without saying how many people had been found and whether any of them were the suspected attacker.

“Everything further will come out of the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Read more:

UK crime agency arrests ‘wealthy Russian’ businessman over money laundering

DR Congo says ‘massacre’ left more than 100 dead

Japanese man who walked free after killing, eating Dutch student dies at 73

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size