Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Britain's King Charles looks on at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

Arrest made after ‘egg thrown’ toward King Charles during walkabout

AFP, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

UK police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of common assault, after an egg was allegedly thrown toward King Charles III on Tuesday during a walkabout.

The arrest in Luton, north of London, came less than a month after the monarch narrowly avoided being hit by eggs lobbed in his direction during a visit to York in northern England.

Charles, 74, was in Luton to meet community leaders and voluntary organizations, open a new Sikh temple and visit a new public transport system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bedfordshire Police said the man arrested was detained outside Luton Town Hall and taken for questioning.

In York on November 9, eggs were thrown at Charles and Queen Consort Camilla by a man heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king.”

The suspect was later released on bail.

Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. She was buried after a state funeral and 10 days of national mourning.

But there were some protests against the hereditary principle of monarchy, in which Charles took over as head of state.

Buckingham Palace last week faced fresh allegations of racism, after a senior courtier quit for repeatedly asking a black British charity worker where she was “really” from.

Read more:

UK’s historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle faced death threats as a royal: Senior UK police officer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size