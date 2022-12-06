At least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan

At least five people were killed on Tuesday when a blast hit a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said.

“Today at around 7 a.m. a blast took place in ... Balkh on a bus which belonged to Hairatan oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern province of Balkh, adding that at least four people were wounded.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Balkh province is home to one of Afghanistan’s main dry ports in the town of Hairatan, near the border with Uzbekistan, which has rail and road links to Central Asia.

It was not clear who the employees on the bus worked for.

Read more:

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign’ ISIS member for Pakistan embassy attack in Kabul

Gun ambush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in Pakistan

At least 16 people killed, 24 injured in North Afghanistan blast